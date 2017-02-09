Ellensburg man killed after colliding with semi-truck

An Ellensburg man was killed early Thursday morning when his van slammed into a semi tractor-trailer stuck in snow on the side of State Route 10. Ryan Parke, 42, was driving a 1989 GMC Rally Wagon about two miles west of Ellensburg. He crashed into a 2014 Peterbilt with so much force, the van passed through the truck's trailer, Washington State Patrol reports.

