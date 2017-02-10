Avalanche danger closes major mountai...

Avalanche danger closes major mountain passes in Washington

The latest storm in Washington brought enough snow to shut down three main mountain passes over the Cascade Range due to avalanche danger, and is blamed for at least one death on Thursday. Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was closed in both directions just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and it remained closed Thursday morning.

