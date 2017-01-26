The Latest: West lanes of I-90 over S...

The Latest: West lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Officials say the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Ellensburg, Washington will be closed overnight due to freezing rain and avalanche danger. The Washington Department of Transportation said Tuesday evening that I-90 westbound was closed from near Ellensburg over Snoqualmie Pass and that snow had slid onto the roadway.

Ellensburg, WA

