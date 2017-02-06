Olympia resident injured in Interstat...

Olympia resident injured in Interstate 82 crash

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The Olympian

A 38-year-old Olympia woman was transported to KVH Hospital early Sunday after a rollover crash on Interstate 82. Marsha K. Stewart was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado west on I-82 about 9 miles south of Ellensburg when she lost control of the vehicle about 6:20 a.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

