Olympia resident injured in Interstate 82 crash
A 38-year-old Olympia woman was transported to KVH Hospital early Sunday after a rollover crash on Interstate 82. Marsha K. Stewart was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado west on I-82 about 9 miles south of Ellensburg when she lost control of the vehicle about 6:20 a.m., the Washington State Patrol said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re...
|Aug '16
|melgo66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC