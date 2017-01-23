Multiple crashes in snow close eastbound I-90 at Ellensburg

A round of nasty weather is making for treacherous driving in much of Eastern Washington, and the State Patrol closed a stretch of Interstate 90 eastbound near Cle Elum after at least 10 cars crashed. The patrol says one of the crashes resulted in serious injury when a vehicle rolled over and an 11-year-old boy who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected.

