Multiple crashes in snow close eastbo...

Multiple crashes in snow close eastbound I-90 at Ellensburg

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A round of nasty weather is making for treacherous driving in much of Eastern Washington, and the State Patrol closed a stretch of Interstate 90 eastbound near Cle Elum after at least 10 cars crashed. The patrol says one of the crashes resulted in serious injury when a vehicle rolled over and an 11-year-old boy who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re... Aug '16 melgo66 1
See all Ellensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellensburg Forum Now

Ellensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ellensburg, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC