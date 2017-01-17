Highway 2 open
Highway 2 is re-opened from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth, according to Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol. Highway 2 is closed from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth due to multiple snow slides in Tumwater Canyon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re...
|Aug '16
|melgo66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC