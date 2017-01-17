Highway 2 open

Highway 2 is re-opened from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth, according to Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol. Highway 2 is closed from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth due to multiple snow slides in Tumwater Canyon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.