Illegal U-turn leaves five people injured

Sunday Dec 18

Washington State Patrol troopers said that an illegal U-turn left five people injured Saturday evening. This occurred around 8:40 p.m. a mile south of Ellensburg on Interstate 82. Troopers said 72-year-old Jeanne G. Sales was driving her 2015 Subaru Outback when she attempted to make a U-turn, during her attempt she was struck by a 2012 Mazda Sedan.

