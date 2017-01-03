Illegal U-turn leaves five people injured
Washington State Patrol troopers said that an illegal U-turn left five people injured Saturday evening. This occurred around 8:40 p.m. a mile south of Ellensburg on Interstate 82. Troopers said 72-year-old Jeanne G. Sales was driving her 2015 Subaru Outback when she attempted to make a U-turn, during her attempt she was struck by a 2012 Mazda Sedan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec 11
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re...
|Aug '16
|melgo66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC