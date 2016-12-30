Col. Herbert G. Petrak

Col. Herbert G. Petrak

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Wenatchee World

ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL BEGIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN THE CASCADES AND BEGINNING THURSDAY EVENING OVER THE REST OF THE REGION. THE SNOW WILL TAPER OFF OVER MOST AREAS BY LATE FRIDAY...SNOW SHOWERS , to George and Lydia Petrak of Quincy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec 11 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re... Aug '16 melgo66 1
See all Ellensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellensburg Forum Now

Ellensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Ellensburg, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC