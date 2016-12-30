30 Under 35 | Next question: Kate Taylor
Wenatchee Valley Business World's "30 Under 35" program honored young community leaders earlier this year. We tap their thoughts in this Sunday interview series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ellensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec 11
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re...
|Aug '16
|melgo66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ellensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC