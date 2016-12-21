Interstate 90 westbound over Snoqualm...

Interstate 90 westbound over Snoqualmie Pass closed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

State transportation officials say Interstate 90 westbound remains closed over Snoqualmie Pass after multiple collisions and spinouts due to snow and icy conditions. The Washington Department of Transportation said in a news release that the freeway closed in both directions at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday between milepost 47 and milepost 106 near Ellensburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ellensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec 11 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Local family runs BIG contest to giveback to re... Aug '16 melgo66 1
See all Ellensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ellensburg Forum Now

Ellensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ellensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Ellensburg, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,932

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC