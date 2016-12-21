Interstate 90 westbound over Snoqualmie Pass closed

State transportation officials say Interstate 90 westbound remains closed over Snoqualmie Pass after multiple collisions and spinouts due to snow and icy conditions. The Washington Department of Transportation said in a news release that the freeway closed in both directions at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday between milepost 47 and milepost 106 near Ellensburg.

