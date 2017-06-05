Silver state shuts down mine
Utahans downwind of a mercury-spewing Nevada mine are rejoicing that the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection shut the mine down. NDEP ordered Queenstake Resources' Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko to shut down by St. Patrick's Day and to install more effective emission-control equipment.
