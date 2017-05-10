Rural roots

High Desert Alchemy is on display through June 2 at OXS Gallery in the Nevada Arts Council office, 716 N. Carson St., Carson City. A reception is scheduled from 5-7:30 p.m. May 23, with an artist talk at 6:15 p.m. If you live in Tuscarora, chances are good that you are an introvert and fairly good that you are an artist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.