Long Stretch of Warm Weather and Floo...

Long Stretch of Warm Weather and Flooding Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: KTVN Reno

This will be the longest stretch of warm weather we've had all year, and some could call it hot by Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70's to the lower 80's Sunday in Reno, with low 70's at Lake Tahoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Starships were meant to flyyyyyi ! Hands up and... 18 hr Diablo 1
Elko Music Selection (Aug '12) May 31 Musikologist 16
Happy birthday Mr President ! Apr '17 Diablo 1
Kourtney Kardashian is friends with me what next ! Apr '17 Diablo 1
Kelly herd and Kristi Warren! Apr '17 Diablo 1
I'll always remember Elko I guess it was a drea... Apr '17 Diablo 2
I like honey buns ? I guess I won't ever see yo... Apr '17 Diablo 1
See all Elko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elko Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Elko County was issued at June 03 at 2:02AM PDT

Elko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Elko, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC