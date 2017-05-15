Cold front bringing rain and snow to northern Nevada

A windy cold front is expected to carry rain and snow across most of northern Nevada Tuesday night and Wednesday before high temperatures soar back into the 80s at the end of the week. The National Weather Service says only a few inches of snow is forecast in the Sierra around Lake Tahoe, but more than a foot could fall in the upper elevations of the Ruby Mountains in northeast Nevada near Elko.

