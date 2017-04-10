Paying for the fire academy
The University of Nevada, Reno, owes some folks a tidy chunk of money for its Fire Science Academy built two years ago in Carlin near Elko. For the past year, the campus has been in financial limbo - losing millions a year in operating costs and then being slammed with the need to fix design faults that led to environmental contamination.
