Elko to Demolish Former Police Station
A small city in Nevada plans to demolish its old police station. The Elko Daily Free Press reports that the Elko Police Department moved out of its former building last June and hopes to demolish it by the end of this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday Mr President !
|Apr 30
|Diablo
|1
|Kourtney Kardashian is friends with me what next !
|Apr 30
|Diablo
|1
|Kelly herd and Kristi Warren!
|Apr 30
|Diablo
|1
|I'll always remember Elko I guess it was a drea...
|Apr 30
|Diablo
|2
|I like honey buns ? I guess I won't ever see yo...
|Apr 30
|Diablo
|1
|Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Bdope
|3
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Amanda Hunt
|160
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC