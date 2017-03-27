Week in review: March 31
This week President Donald Trump signed a sweeping order that wipes out much of former President Barack Obama's climate legacy, including his signature Clean Power Plan. High Country News D.C. Correspondent Elizabeth Shogren has been writing about how that order might impact the West, with a story looking at the greening trend of the region's electricity grid, and another on the Interior Department's stand-out role in the theatrics of Trump's promises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Bdope
|3
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Amanda Hunt
|160
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec '16
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC