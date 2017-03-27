Week in review: March 31

Week in review: March 31

High Country News

This week President Donald Trump signed a sweeping order that wipes out much of former President Barack Obama's climate legacy, including his signature Clean Power Plan. High Country News D.C. Correspondent Elizabeth Shogren has been writing about how that order might impact the West, with a story looking at the greening trend of the region's electricity grid, and another on the Interior Department's stand-out role in the theatrics of Trump's promises.

Elko, NV

