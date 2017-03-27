Spring Creek Woman Arrested for Child...

Spring Creek Woman Arrested for Child Neglect While Gambling

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: KTVN Reno

A 28-year-old Nevada woman is being held in the Elko County jail on $100,000 bail after deputies say she left her infant in a running, unlocked car for an hour while she was gambling. Elko County sheriff's deputies arrested Jamie Benson of Spring Creek Thursday for suspicion of child abuse or neglect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13) Feb '17 Bdope 3
News Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06) Dec '16 Amanda Hunt 160
News 140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M... Dec '16 RushFan666 6
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Elko delivery 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Elko Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jed 1
See all Elko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elko Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Elko County was issued at April 02 at 3:16PM PDT

Elko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Elko, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,407 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC