Nevada mom jailed for leaving 14-month-old child in running, locked car while gambling
A 28-year-old Nevada woman is being held in the Elko County jail on $100,000 bail after deputies say she left her infant in a running, unlocked car for an hour while she was gambling. Elko County sheriff's deputies arrested Jamie Benson of Spring Creek on Thursday for suspicion of child abuse or neglect.
