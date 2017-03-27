More snow in Sierra, northeast Nevada...

More snow in Sierra, northeast Nevada; power outages

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Snow flurries mixed with blowing cherry blossoms in Reno as another spring storm slowed traffic in the Sierra and left thousands of homes without power in northeast Nevada, where as much as a foot of snow was possible in the mountains. The fast-moving cold front brought heavy rain, hail and snow to the Elko area on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13) Feb '17 Bdope 3
News Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06) Dec '16 Amanda Hunt 160
News 140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M... Dec '16 RushFan666 6
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Elko delivery 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Elko Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jed 1
See all Elko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elko Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Elko County was issued at March 30 at 6:45AM PDT

Elko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Elko, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC