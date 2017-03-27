More snow in Sierra, northeast Nevada; power outages
Snow flurries mixed with blowing cherry blossoms in Reno as another spring storm slowed traffic in the Sierra and left thousands of homes without power in northeast Nevada, where as much as a foot of snow was possible in the mountains. The fast-moving cold front brought heavy rain, hail and snow to the Elko area on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Bdope
|3
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Amanda Hunt
|160
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec '16
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC