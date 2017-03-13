Ex-Elko undersheriff pleads no contest in credit card case
A former Elko County undersheriff accused of misusing a county credit card has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors that's expected to keep him out of jail. Rick Keema pleaded no contest in district court on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit theft by misappropriation.
