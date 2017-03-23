Elko district to add 20 new school bu...

Elko district to add 20 new school buses to aging fleet

The Elko County School District is planning to update its aging fleet of school buses with 20 new vehicles this spring. The Elko Daily Free Press reports that Transportation Director Bill Micheli says the new buses should reduce the overall age of Elko's fleet, which is considerably older than the national average fleet age of nine.

