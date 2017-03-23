Elko district to add 20 new school buses to aging fleet
The Elko County School District is planning to update its aging fleet of school buses with 20 new vehicles this spring. The Elko Daily Free Press reports that Transportation Director Bill Micheli says the new buses should reduce the overall age of Elko's fleet, which is considerably older than the national average fleet age of nine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Bdope
|3
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Amanda Hunt
|160
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec '16
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC