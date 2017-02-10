Worst Flooding Since 1984 Possible in...

Worst Flooding Since 1984 Possible in Elko

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Worst Flooding Since 1984 Possible in Elko Authorities in northeast Nevada are bracing for what they say could some of the worst flooding in more than 30 years. Ringo is the Pet Pick of the Week for 2-10-2017 Our Pet Pick is a housetrained, laptop Chihuahua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13) Feb 6 Bdope 3
News Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06) Dec '16 Amanda Hunt 160
News 140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M... Dec '16 RushFan666 6
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Elko delivery 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Elko Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jed 1
See all Elko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elko Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Elko County was issued at February 13 at 11:46PM PST

Elko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elko, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC