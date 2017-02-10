The Latest: Worst flooding since 1984 possible in Elko
Authorities in northeast Nevada are bracing for what they say could some of the worst flooding in more than 30 years. Some low-lying streets in Elko have already flooded and U.S. Highway 93 remains closed all the way from Wells near Interstate 80 to the Idaho line at Jackpot.
