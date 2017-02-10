The Latest: Worst flooding since 1984...

The Latest: Worst flooding since 1984 possible in Elko

Authorities in northeast Nevada are bracing for what they say could some of the worst flooding in more than 30 years. Some low-lying streets in Elko have already flooded and U.S. Highway 93 remains closed all the way from Wells near Interstate 80 to the Idaho line at Jackpot.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Elko County was issued at February 10 at 9:33AM PST

