Swollen Humboldt River floods low-lying areas in Elko
The city of Elko and other parts of rural northeastern Nevada experienced flooding along the Humboldt River and other runoff-swollen streams Saturday. Floodwater from the Humboldt covered streets and parking lots in low-lying residential areas on both sides of the river along its course across the south side of Elko, photos and video posted by the Elko Daily Free Press showed.
