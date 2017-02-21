Ranchers, county officials assessing flood damage near Elko
Ranchers and county officials are taking stock of flood damage in rural areas around Elko, where officials say some roads are going to need repairs as more snow melts. Elko County roads supervisor Terry Lister tells the Elko Daily Free Press he's been touring damaged roads with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.
