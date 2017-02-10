Nevada road remains impassible after earthen dam fails
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 21 Mile Dam near Montello, Nev., broke and caused flooding to the Union Pacific railroad line near Lucin and flooded the town of Montello, Nev. The floods forced delays or rerouting for more than a dozen freight and passenger trains on a main rail line that runs through the area, said Union Pacific spokesman Justin E. Jacobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13)
|Feb 6
|Bdope
|3
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Amanda Hunt
|160
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec '16
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC