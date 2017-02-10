Nevada road remains impassible after ...

Nevada road remains impassible after earthen dam fails

Read more: Houston Chronicle

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 21 Mile Dam near Montello, Nev., broke and caused flooding to the Union Pacific railroad line near Lucin and flooded the town of Montello, Nev. The floods forced delays or rerouting for more than a dozen freight and passenger trains on a main rail line that runs through the area, said Union Pacific spokesman Justin E. Jacobs.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Elko County was issued at February 10 at 9:33PM PST

