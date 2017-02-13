Nevada lawmaker hospitalized after ca...

Nevada lawmaker hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning

A Nevada state lawmaker is recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning caused while was trying to drain floodwaters from his house in Elko. Assembly Republican caucus spokesman Ross Hemminger says Assemblyman John Ellison was hospitalized Sunday morning and remained in Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on Monday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Elko County was issued at February 13 at 2:08PM PST

