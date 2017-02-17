More

CARSON CITY, NV Governor Brian Sandoval today verbally declared a State of Emergency for Elko County, effective immediately. As a result of consultation with Elko County officials, the Governor also immediately activated the Nevada National Guard to assist with emergency flood response throughout the county, including air support for residents in Montello, Nevada.

