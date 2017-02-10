Flood warning extended in parts of no...

Flood warning extended in parts of northern Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Authorities say parts of northern Nevada are seeing major flooding as snowmelt-fed high water on the Humbolt River moves west from Elko. Authorities say waters have receded somewhat in Elko, though an elementary school was due to remain closed Monday amid estimates that 75 to 100 people had been displaced by flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13) Feb 6 Bdope 3
News Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06) Dec '16 Amanda Hunt 160
News 140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M... Dec '16 RushFan666 6
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Elko delivery 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Elko Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jed 1
See all Elko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elko Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Elko County was issued at February 13 at 3:18AM PST

Elko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elko, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,962 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC