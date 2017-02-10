Flood warning extended in parts of northern Nevada
Authorities say parts of northern Nevada are seeing major flooding as snowmelt-fed high water on the Humbolt River moves west from Elko. Authorities say waters have receded somewhat in Elko, though an elementary school was due to remain closed Monday amid estimates that 75 to 100 people had been displaced by flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13)
|Feb 6
|Bdope
|3
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Amanda Hunt
|160
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec '16
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC