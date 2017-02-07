Ex-Elko police officer wins parole af...

Ex-Elko police officer wins parole after incest conviction

A former Elko police captain who was convicted of incest and sentenced to prison for up to life in prison has been granted parole after serving four years. The Elko Daily Free Press reports the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners approved Aaron Hughes' parole on Jan. 11. He could be released from the Lovelock Correction Center as early as April 1. Hughes was charged with incest after a 2008 investigation turned up a video of him engaging in sex acts with a 17-year-old female relative.

