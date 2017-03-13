Elko: Flood Recovery Efforts

Elko: Flood Recovery Efforts

Friday Feb 17 Read more: KTVN Reno

The City of Elko says that at this time, evacuation of the flood area is not necessary. City officials say that flood recovery efforts are under way and that Team Rubicon is assessing damage in the flood area.

