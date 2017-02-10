Elko County declares emergency after earthen dam fails
A rural northeast Nevada county declared a state of emergency Thursday after an earthen dam failed, releasing fast-moving water that forced trains to reroute and closed part of a washed out state highway near the Utah line. A 65-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 93 from Wells north to the Idaho line also was closed due to flooding a day after the dam broke near Montello, state transportation officials said.
