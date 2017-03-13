Catholic Charities Asking for Donatio...

Catholic Charities Asking for Donations for Elko Flood Victims

Friday Feb 24 Read more: KTVN Reno

Catholic Charities is partnering with St. Joseph's Church to collect basic necessities for families who have been affected by the floods in Elko. Catholic Charities says that while the wet winter conditions have taken a toll on residents throughout northern Nevada, people living in Elko have been hit especially hard with more than 100 affected families.

