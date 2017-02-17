Carlin man guilty in 2014 fatal DUI c...

Carlin man guilty in 2014 fatal DUI crash on I-80

A Carlin man has been found guilty of driving under the influence resulting in the death of one of his passengers in a rollover accident on Interstate 80 west of Elko two years ago. The Elko Daily Free Press reports a district court jury deliberated for three hours late Wednesday night before finding 24-year-old Asay Crofts guilty of two felony counts in the October 2014 death of Jerimiah Stills.

