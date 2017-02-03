Alianza Advances Two Additional Sedim...

Alianza Advances Two Additional Sediment-hosted Gold Properties

Alianza Minerals Ltd. reports results of fieldwork at the Bellview and BP properties, located on the Carlin-Alligator Ridge Gold Trend, Nevada. Results of 2016 fieldwork confirm both properties are prospective for Sediment-Hosted Gold deposits.

