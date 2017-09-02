After rain and warm temperatures, flooding slams Elko County new
"I've been here 64 years," said Montello resident Fritz Weigahll, "and this is the worst that I've seen." "These mountains up here are just packed with snow and ice," said Weigahll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13)
|Feb 6
|Bdope
|3
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Amanda Hunt
|160
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec '16
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC