After rain and warm temperatures, flo...

After rain and warm temperatures, flooding slams Elko County new

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KRNV-TV Reno

"I've been here 64 years," said Montello resident Fritz Weigahll, "and this is the worst that I've seen." "These mountains up here are just packed with snow and ice," said Weigahll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got BLUE 30s if u want them (Mar '13) Feb 6 Bdope 3
News Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06) Dec '16 Amanda Hunt 160
News 140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M... Dec '16 RushFan666 6
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Elko delivery 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Elko Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jed 1
See all Elko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elko Forum Now

Elko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elko, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC