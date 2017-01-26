Ruby Valley rancher, 77, stranded in ...

Ruby Valley rancher, 77, stranded in snow, dies

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Elko County sheriff's office is investigating the death of a 77-year-old rancher who apparently became stranded in a snowstorm earlier this week. Undersheriff Ron Supp says David Neff's family reported him missing Monday after he drove a tractor into a field in Ruby Valley and failed to return home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06) Dec 28 Amanda Hunt 160
News 140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M... Dec '16 RushFan666 6
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Elko delivery 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Elko Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jed 1
Looking for Cheryl Curtis (Aug '07) Apr '16 Abbaz 8
See all Elko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elko Forum Now

Elko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elko, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,712 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC