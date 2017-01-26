Ruby Valley rancher, 77, stranded in snow, dies
The Elko County sheriff's office is investigating the death of a 77-year-old rancher who apparently became stranded in a snowstorm earlier this week. Undersheriff Ron Supp says David Neff's family reported him missing Monday after he drove a tractor into a field in Ruby Valley and failed to return home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec 28
|Amanda Hunt
|160
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec '16
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
|Looking for Cheryl Curtis (Aug '07)
|Apr '16
|Abbaz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC