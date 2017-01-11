Obama and Nevada

Obama and Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NewsReview.com

On Feb. 21, 2007, the powerful labor union AFSCME held a presidential forum in Carson City which was attended by all the candidates - Biden, Edwards, Gravel, Kucinich, Richardson, Vilsack, even the aristocratic Hillary Clinton, though she did not meet with reporters in a news conference afterward as other candidates did. All of the candidates, that is, except Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06) Dec 28 Amanda Hunt 160
News 140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M... Dec 20 RushFan666 6
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Elko delivery 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Elko Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 15
What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job... Jul '16 Jed 1
Looking for Cheryl Curtis (Aug '07) Apr '16 Abbaz 8
See all Elko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elko Forum Now

Elko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Elko, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,722 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC