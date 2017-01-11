Obama and Nevada
On Feb. 21, 2007, the powerful labor union AFSCME held a presidential forum in Carson City which was attended by all the candidates - Biden, Edwards, Gravel, Kucinich, Richardson, Vilsack, even the aristocratic Hillary Clinton, though she did not meet with reporters in a news conference afterward as other candidates did. All of the candidates, that is, except Barack Obama.
