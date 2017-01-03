Nevada Zinc Continues to Intersect Hi...

Nevada Zinc Continues to Intersect High Grade Zinc With 17.49% Zinc Over 22.86 Metres

Nevada Zinc Corporation is pleased to report drill hole assay results for the first 9 drill holes from its Phase 5 drill program at the Company's Lone Mountain project   . The Company has successfully completed its Phase 5 program which included a total of 24 drill holes, completion of additional surface geological mapping and prospecting, completion of some limited geophysical test work and also completion of some additional specific gravity testing of mineralized material.

