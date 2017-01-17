Man who killed estranged wife in Elko sentenced to life in prison
A 34-year-old man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in Nevada and fleeing to Mexico more than five years ago has been sentenced in Elko County to life in prison without parole. Judge Al Kacin told Eduardo Estrada-Puentes during Friday's sentencing hearing that he committed a "heinous" crime when he strangled Stephanie Gonzalez in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pic Child murder trial begins (Nov '06)
|Dec 28
|Amanda Hunt
|160
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec 20
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job...
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
|Looking for Cheryl Curtis (Aug '07)
|Apr '16
|Abbaz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC