Man who killed estranged wife in Elko sentenced to life in prison

A 34-year-old man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in Nevada and fleeing to Mexico more than five years ago has been sentenced in Elko County to life in prison without parole. Judge Al Kacin told Eduardo Estrada-Puentes during Friday's sentencing hearing that he committed a "heinous" crime when he strangled Stephanie Gonzalez in 2011.

