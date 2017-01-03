Elko revelers busted for smoking pot in public
A group of partygoers at an Elko bar were cited for smoking marijuana just minutes before the new year brought new marijuana laws to Nevada. The Elko Daily Free Press reports that a man and a woman were arrested late Saturday for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
