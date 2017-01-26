Black Diamond bard saddling up for National Cowboy Poetry Gathering
Doris Daley will be the only Canadian poet taking part in the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering but says she'll feel anything but out of place. Even though she'll be the only Canadian poet taking part in this week's National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev., Doris Daley will feel anything but out of place.
