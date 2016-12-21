NDOW: Canadian Man Sentenced for Ille...

NDOW: Canadian Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Raptors

Wednesday Dec 28

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says a Canadian man was sentenced to almost $3,000 in fines and penalties after pleading guilty to four separate misdemeanor counts of the illegal possession of raptors. NDOW says Dana Morely McIvor, a 31-year-old Canadian man, pled guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a golden eagle and ordered to pay $1,745 in fines and civil penalties and two separate counts of unlawful possession of a bird of prey and ordered to pay an additional $1,210.

Elko, NV

