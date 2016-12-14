Governor Snyder reappoints Jackson re...

Governor Snyder reappoints Jackson resident to Michigan Natural Resources Commission

Wednesday Dec 21

Among a flurry of reappointments from Gov. Rick Snyder, Jackson's Louise Klarr was reappointed to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission. Klarr's second four-year term goes through Dec. 31, 2020.

