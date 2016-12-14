Elko school board rejects construction bids, reopens bidding
The Elko Daily Free Press reports that the Elko County School Board rejected bids from Ascent Construction and MGM Construction for the $3.7 million renovation and gym expansion at West Wendover Middle School. Both companies protested the decision.
