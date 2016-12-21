Colorado man faces drug charges after I-80 stop in Nevada
A Colorado man is facing drug charges in northeast Nevada after police pulled him over for a taillight violation while driving on U.S. Interstate 80 west of Elko. Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes says 28-year-old Nguyen Tran of Aurora, Colorado allegedly was traveling with four large duffel bags filled with 70 pounds of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Elko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US M...
|Dec 20
|RushFan666
|6
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov 23
|Elko delivery
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Elko Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|15
|What is culture like in Elko, NV? Are there job...
|Jul '16
|Jed
|1
|Looking for Cheryl Curtis (Aug '07)
|Apr '16
|Abbaz
|8
|Our crooked Judge (Dec '13)
|Apr '16
|truthmongerdotinfo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elko Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC