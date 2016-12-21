Colorado man faces drug charges after...

Colorado man faces drug charges after I-80 stop in Nevada

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: KTVN Reno

A Colorado man is facing drug charges in northeast Nevada after police pulled him over for a taillight violation while driving on U.S. Interstate 80 west of Elko. Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes says 28-year-old Nguyen Tran of Aurora, Colorado allegedly was traveling with four large duffel bags filled with 70 pounds of marijuana.

