140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US Medal of Honor
There are 6 comments on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from Monday Dec 19, titled 140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US Medal of Honor. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:
A Nevada Army veteran who died without knowing he won the nation's highest medal of bravery received the honor he's been owed for nearly 140 years in a ceremony on Monday. Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei held an event at his Reno office to present a new Medal of Honor to Jerry Reynolds, the 82-year-old grandson of the late Private Robert Smith.
“The doctor is in!”
God bless him. He would be sickened to see the America now he gave his life for...
Yeah, well he didn't give his life as he survived his time in the military. But he would probably never thought that the people he fought so hard against would have so many casinos to scalp the clueless.
I understand how you see it... Ever been in Combat and I don't mean chilling behind the wire? Ever rolled out on a mission thinking this might be the day I die ? How about racked out praying to awake in the AM or whenever your next watch shift is ? I'm sure this man did and I'm pretty sure it all haunted him for life. Just because he left active duty has nothing to do with giving his life to his Country.
The phrase "gave his life" is commonly associated with those who have died in service to their country and not to someone who survived. I understand what you are saying, but it doesn't change the fact that the phrasing was wrong.
The man served his country with great distinction and showed valor above and beyond what is normally expected.
Unfortunately a part of every Soldier dies after combat weather they live to fight another day or not. Not beating you up just different views. Active duty or not once you are apart of The Armed Forces it is with you for life. At his funeral I'm sure Flag went to Half Mass, The Rifles Sounded Off and Our Great Flag was Presented. Seems like a lot for one who didn't give his life to his Country
I am former military, and I've not only attended many veteran's funerals but have been part of the honor guard for our local American Legion Post.
The flag may fly at Half-Staff, having been raised to the top and then lowered into place. A rifle salute, taps played, and the flag from the soldier's coffin is folded and presented to the family.
And a part of me dies inside whenever I hear taps.
