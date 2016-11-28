Two Hurt in Big Northeast Nevada Pris...

Two Hurt in Big Northeast Nevada Prison Camp Inmate Brawl

Two Hurt in Big Northeast Nevada Prison Camp Inmate Brawl A Nevada prison official says two inmates were treated at a hospital for injuries after a brawl that may have involved as many as half the 145 inmates at a minimum-security prison camp outside Elko.

