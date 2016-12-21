Scammers playing off sympathies for Elko air ambulance crash victims
An air-ambulance crash in Elko, Nev., which killed four people - including a Utah medic - has become the latest target for bogus charity scammers. The Elko County Sheriff's Office said the fraudulent miscreants reportedly have been going door-to-door in the northern Nevada community, seeking donations for the victims of the fiery Nov. 18 crash of an American Medflight plane.
